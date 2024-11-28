Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta (NYSE:VTMX) Price Target Cut to $35.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta (NYSE:VTMX – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Barclays from $38.00 to $35.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta from $42.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 7th.

VTMX opened at $23.44 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.59, a current ratio of 4.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.06. Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta has a 52 week low of $23.32 and a 52 week high of $41.44. The stock has a market cap of $20.25 billion, a PE ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 1.37.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Investors of record on Friday, October 11th were given a $0.1843 dividend. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 11th. This is a boost from Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.39%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta stock. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VTMX – Free Report) by 358.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 144,167 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 112,699 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta were worth $4,324,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.94% of the company’s stock.

Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, develops, manages, operates, and leases industrial buildings and distribution facilities in Mexico. The company was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in Mexico City, Mexico.

