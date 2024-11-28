Coursera (NYSE:COUR) Sees Large Volume Increase – What’s Next?

Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 8,975,964 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 294% from the previous session’s volume of 2,277,034 shares.The stock last traded at $7.38 and had previously closed at $7.11.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on COUR shares. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Coursera from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Coursera from $15.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Coursera from $18.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Coursera in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Coursera from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Coursera currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $10.66.

Get Coursera alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on COUR

Coursera Trading Up 5.5 %

Insider Buying and Selling at Coursera

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.08 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.62.

In related news, Director Andrew Y. Ng sold 6,221 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.03, for a total value of $49,954.63. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,297,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,600,298.13. This represents a 0.09 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Alan B. Cardenas sold 6,102 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.83, for a total value of $41,676.66. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 194,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,325,580.06. The trade was a 3.05 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,885 shares of company stock valued at $102,815 over the last three months. 15.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Coursera

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in shares of Coursera in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,651,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Coursera by 7.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,922,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,214,000 after purchasing an additional 199,050 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Coursera by 24.4% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 962,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,640,000 after purchasing an additional 188,911 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Coursera by 19.0% during the third quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 99,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $790,000 after purchasing an additional 15,891 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zacks Investment Management boosted its position in shares of Coursera by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 83,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $663,000 after purchasing an additional 7,334 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.55% of the company’s stock.

About Coursera

(Get Free Report)

Coursera, Inc operates an online educational content platform in the United States, Europe, Africa, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Enterprise, and Degrees. The company offers guided projects, courses, and specializations, as well as online degrees; and certificates for entry-level professional, non-entry level professional, university, and MasterTrack.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Coursera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coursera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.