Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $31.50.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Cousins Properties from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Cousins Properties from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Barclays increased their price target on Cousins Properties from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Cousins Properties from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Cousins Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cousins Properties

In other Cousins Properties news, CAO Jeffrey D. Symes sold 5,997 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.13, for a total value of $168,695.61. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $352,440.77. This trade represents a 32.37 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Cousins Properties by 49.7% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,319 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in Cousins Properties by 2.2% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 23,534 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $545,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Cousins Properties by 30.8% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,765 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in Cousins Properties by 5.1% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 15,952 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 769 shares during the period. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund Corp grew its stake in Cousins Properties by 0.6% in the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 133,620 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,093,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.38% of the company’s stock.

Cousins Properties Price Performance

Cousins Properties stock opened at $31.94 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion, a PE ratio of 96.21, a P/E/G ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 1.29. Cousins Properties has a 12 month low of $19.48 and a 12 month high of $32.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $30.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.06.

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.60). The firm had revenue of $209.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $212.54 million. Cousins Properties had a net margin of 6.17% and a return on equity of 1.14%. Cousins Properties’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Cousins Properties will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.

Cousins Properties Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.01%. Cousins Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 387.88%.

Cousins Properties Company Profile

Cousins Properties Incorporated ("Cousins") is a fully integrated, self-administered, and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office buildings located in high-growth Sun Belt markets.

Featured Stories

