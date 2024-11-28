Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $31.50.
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Cousins Properties from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Cousins Properties from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Barclays increased their price target on Cousins Properties from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Cousins Properties from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Cousins Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th.
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Cousins Properties by 49.7% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,319 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in Cousins Properties by 2.2% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 23,534 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $545,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Cousins Properties by 30.8% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,765 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in Cousins Properties by 5.1% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 15,952 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 769 shares during the period. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund Corp grew its stake in Cousins Properties by 0.6% in the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 133,620 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,093,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.38% of the company’s stock.
Cousins Properties stock opened at $31.94 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion, a PE ratio of 96.21, a P/E/G ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 1.29. Cousins Properties has a 12 month low of $19.48 and a 12 month high of $32.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $30.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.06.
Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.60). The firm had revenue of $209.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $212.54 million. Cousins Properties had a net margin of 6.17% and a return on equity of 1.14%. Cousins Properties’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Cousins Properties will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.01%. Cousins Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 387.88%.
Cousins Properties Incorporated ("Cousins") is a fully integrated, self-administered, and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office buildings located in high-growth Sun Belt markets.
