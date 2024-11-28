Crane Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.21 (NYSE:CR)

Crane (NYSE:CR – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, October 28th,RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.205 per share by the conglomerate on Wednesday, December 11th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th.

Crane has a dividend payout ratio of 13.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Crane to earn $8.57 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.82 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 9.6%.

Crane Stock Performance

Shares of CR stock opened at $181.72 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $163.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $153.34. The company has a market cap of $10.40 billion, a PE ratio of 40.03, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Crane has a 12-month low of $102.80 and a 12-month high of $188.52.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Crane ( NYSE:CR ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The conglomerate reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $597.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $594.45 million. Crane had a net margin of 13.10% and a return on equity of 24.45%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. Analysts expect that Crane will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on CR. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Crane from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $176.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Crane from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Crane currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.00.

Crane Company Profile



Crane Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Aerospace & Electronics, Process Flow Technologies, and Engineered Materials.

Featured Articles

