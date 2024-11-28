CreativeOne Wealth LLC Grows Position in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF)

CreativeOne Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF – Free Report) by 1,353.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 90,857 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 84,606 shares during the quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF worth $3,924,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 39.6% during the second quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. Freedom Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 3.5% in the third quarter. Freedom Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the period. Coston McIsaac & Partners lifted its stake in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 4.9% in the third quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 5,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the period. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 2.4% during the third quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 14,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $618,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 3.3% during the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 12,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $549,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF Price Performance

DFCF stock opened at $42.16 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.26. Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF has a one year low of $40.70 and a one year high of $43.58.

Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF Profile

The Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (DFCF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund seeks income and capital appreciation from a broad, actively managed portfolio of global investment-grade fixed income securities. DFCF was launched on Nov 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

