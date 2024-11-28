CreativeOne Wealth LLC Has $2.87 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

CreativeOne Wealth LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 266.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 24,564 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,860 shares during the period. CreativeOne Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,873,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IJR. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 50.6% in the third quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 271 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 407.5% during the second quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 285.6% in the third quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 482 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the period. Finally, Fairscale Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $58,000.

NYSEARCA:IJR opened at $126.22 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $91.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.16. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $95.20 and a fifty-two week high of $128.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $118.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $113.34.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

