CreativeOne Wealth LLC Purchases 24,543 Shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS)

CreativeOne Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS – Free Report) by 582.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,760 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,543 shares during the period. CreativeOne Wealth LLC’s holdings in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF were worth $2,737,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 198.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 78,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,440,000 after acquiring an additional 52,021 shares during the period. Hardin Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $522,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 233,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,217,000 after acquiring an additional 23,986 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc bought a new position in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $216,000. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $231,000.

Avantis U.S. Equity ETF Stock Performance

AVUS opened at $101.23 on Thursday. Avantis U.S. Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $76.42 and a 52-week high of $101.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.22 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $92.92.

Avantis U.S. Equity ETF Company Profile

The Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (AVUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US equities of all market capitalizations, with a bias toward smaller, more profitable or value companies. AVUS was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

