CreativeOne Wealth LLC Purchases 4,886 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

CreativeOne Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 14.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,567 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,886 shares during the quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $3,142,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VCSH. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 184.5% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 450,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,852,000 after buying an additional 292,368 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 15.0% during the first quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 22,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,742,000 after purchasing an additional 2,948 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.1% during the first quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 8,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $653,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Point Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 3.4% during the first quarter. Cedar Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 61,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,741,000 after purchasing an additional 2,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 197.9% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 661,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,147,000 after purchasing an additional 439,500 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VCSH stock opened at $78.51 on Thursday. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $76.05 and a 1-year high of $79.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $78.66 and its 200 day moving average is $78.16.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 5th. Investors of record on Friday, November 1st were given a dividend of $0.2741 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 1st. This represents a $3.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.19%. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.23.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

