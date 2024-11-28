Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria (NASDAQ:CRESY) Reaches New 52-Week High – Still a Buy?

Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria (NASDAQ:CRESY – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $13.02 and last traded at $13.01, with a volume of 263622 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $12.25.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th.

Get Cresud Sociedad Anónima Comercial Inmobiliaria Financiera y Agropecuaria alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria

Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $711.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.00 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.86.

Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria (NASDAQ:CRESY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $294.43 million during the quarter. Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria had a negative return on equity of 2.46% and a negative net margin of 7.06%.

Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be paid a $0.6096 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 2nd. This is a positive change from Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria’s previous dividend of $0.38. Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -44.70%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CRESY. Herr Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria in the second quarter valued at about $821,000. Glenorchy Capital Ltd boosted its holdings in Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria by 32.0% in the third quarter. Glenorchy Capital Ltd now owns 282,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,443,000 after purchasing an additional 68,606 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria in the second quarter valued at about $884,000. Ping Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria in the second quarter valued at about $773,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria by 45.4% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 46,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 14,652 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.90% of the company’s stock.

About Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria

(Get Free Report)

Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria, an agricultural company, engages in the production of agricultural commodities in Brazil and other Latin American countries. The company operates through Agricultural Business, and Business Urban Properties and Investments segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cresud Sociedad Anónima Comercial Inmobiliaria Financiera y Agropecuaria Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cresud Sociedad Anónima Comercial Inmobiliaria Financiera y Agropecuaria and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.