Critical Metals (NASDAQ:CRML) Shares Gap Up – Still a Buy?

Critical Metals Corp. (NASDAQ:CRML – Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $6.47, but opened at $6.80. Critical Metals shares last traded at $6.80, with a volume of 506 shares changing hands.

Critical Metals Stock Up 3.9 %

The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.64 and a 200-day moving average of $8.68.

Institutional Trading of Critical Metals

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in shares of Critical Metals during the 2nd quarter valued at $69,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Critical Metals during the 2nd quarter valued at $101,000. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Critical Metals by 322.8% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 7,996 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Critical Metals during the 2nd quarter valued at $185,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Critical Metals by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 104,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $776,000 after acquiring an additional 4,583 shares during the period. 86.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Critical Metals Company Profile

Sizzle Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Sizzle Acquisition Corp. is based in Washington, the District of Columbia.

