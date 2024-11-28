CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Susquehanna Analyst Says

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Susquehanna from $310.00 to $400.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. Susquehanna currently has a positive rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $300.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $335.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $290.00 price objective on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Barclays lifted their target price on CrowdStrike from $295.00 to $372.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, BNP Paribas assumed coverage on CrowdStrike in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $285.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CrowdStrike presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $355.80.

CrowdStrike Stock Down 4.6 %

Shares of CrowdStrike stock opened at $347.59 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $313.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $312.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. CrowdStrike has a twelve month low of $200.81 and a twelve month high of $398.33. The stock has a market cap of $85.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 503.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 26.33 and a beta of 1.10.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $963.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $958.27 million. CrowdStrike had a return on equity of 8.44% and a net margin of 4.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that CrowdStrike will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at CrowdStrike

In other news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,683 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.28, for a total value of $500,322.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 38,962 shares in the company, valued at $11,582,623.36. This trade represents a 4.14 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.73, for a total value of $1,173,285.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 174,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,521,111.43. The trade was a 2.51 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 108,248 shares of company stock valued at $32,465,110 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.34% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CrowdStrike

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in CrowdStrike by 25.0% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,068,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,421,646,000 after buying an additional 1,013,161 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 17,926.3% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 925,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,668,000 after acquiring an additional 920,695 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 1,655.9% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 755,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,021,000 after purchasing an additional 712,900 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 47.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,753,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $671,828,000 after purchasing an additional 564,662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 248.6% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 521,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,180,000 after purchasing an additional 371,695 shares in the last quarter. 71.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

