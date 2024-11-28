CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Updates FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 3.740-3.760 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 3.630. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.9 billion-$3.9 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.9 billion. CrowdStrike also updated its Q4 guidance to $0.84-0.86 EPS.

CRWD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays increased their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $295.00 to $372.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on CrowdStrike from $315.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on CrowdStrike from $315.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on CrowdStrike from $325.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on CrowdStrike from $360.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CrowdStrike presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $355.80.

NASDAQ CRWD opened at $347.59 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $313.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $312.77. CrowdStrike has a one year low of $200.81 and a one year high of $398.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90. The firm has a market cap of $85.20 billion, a PE ratio of 503.75, a P/E/G ratio of 26.33 and a beta of 1.10.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.07. CrowdStrike had a return on equity of 8.44% and a net margin of 4.84%. The firm had revenue of $963.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $958.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that CrowdStrike will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,683 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.28, for a total transaction of $500,322.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 38,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,582,623.36. This represents a 4.14 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,500 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.73, for a total value of $1,173,285.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 174,591 shares in the company, valued at $45,521,111.43. This represents a 2.51 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 108,248 shares of company stock worth $32,465,110. 4.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

