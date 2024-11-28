CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI) Raised to “Buy” at StockNews.com

CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday.

CSWI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on CSW Industrials in a report on Monday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $425.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup raised CSW Industrials to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSWI traded down $6.35 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $417.23. The company had a trading volume of 75,377 shares, compared to its average volume of 127,307. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $385.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $321.09. CSW Industrials has a fifty-two week low of $172.97 and a fifty-two week high of $436.50.

In other CSW Industrials news, CEO Joseph B. Armes sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $404.79, for a total value of $404,790.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 50,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,522,043.42. This represents a 1.93 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,139,500. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of CSW Industrials by 71.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 612,696 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $224,486,000 after acquiring an additional 255,849 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CSW Industrials in the second quarter valued at $65,595,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of CSW Industrials by 1,046.2% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 84,991 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,140,000 after acquiring an additional 77,576 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new stake in shares of CSW Industrials in the third quarter valued at $25,589,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of CSW Industrials by 2,006.7% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 57,617 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $22,702,000 after acquiring an additional 54,882 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.79% of the company’s stock.

CSW Industrials, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Contractor Solutions, Engineered Building Solutions, and Specialized Reliability Solutions. The Contractor Solutions segment provides condensate pads, pans, pumps, switches, and traps; cements, diffusers, grilles, registers, solvents, thread sealants, and vents; line set covers; refrigerant caps; wire pulling head tools; electrical protection, chemical maintenance, and installation supplies for HVAC; ductless mini-split systems installation support tools and accessories; and drain waste and vent system products for use in HVAC/R, plumbing, general industrial, architecturally specified building products.

