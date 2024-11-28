Cynosure Group LLC Boosts Stock Position in Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX)

Cynosure Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX – Free Report) by 10.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,332 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 907 shares during the period. Cynosure Group LLC’s holdings in Relx were worth $443,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in shares of Relx by 119.9% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,038 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the period. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new stake in Relx in the second quarter worth about $52,000. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new stake in Relx during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $72,000. TFC Financial Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Relx during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $88,000. Finally, Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Relx in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $107,000. Institutional investors own 15.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RELX opened at $47.05 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $47.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.13. Relx Plc has a 52 week low of $38.08 and a 52 week high of $48.91.

Several research firms recently weighed in on RELX. Citigroup upgraded Relx to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Relx in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

RELX PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Risk; Scientific, Technical & Medical; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Risk segment offers information-based analytics and decision tools that combine public and industry specific content with technology and algorithms to assist clients in evaluating and predicting risk.

