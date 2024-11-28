Cynosure Group LLC Buys Shares of 1,920 Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Cynosure Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $506,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. McGuire Investment Group LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 1,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Diversify Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $679,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 9,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,570,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Freedom LLC now owns 10,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,869,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VO opened at $283.91 on Thursday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $215.35 and a 52 week high of $285.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $268.84 and its 200-day moving average is $255.04. The firm has a market cap of $73.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 0.98.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

