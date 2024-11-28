Cynosure Group LLC Has $647,000 Stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Cynosure Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 46.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,522 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 4,762 shares during the quarter. Cynosure Group LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $647,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Patron Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Patron Partners LLC now owns 37,297 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,294,000 after buying an additional 2,564 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 10.7% during the third quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 47,195 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,532,000 after purchasing an additional 4,578 shares in the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 5.9% during the second quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 32,751 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,770,000 after purchasing an additional 1,836 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 79.4% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 859,226 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $98,914,000 after purchasing an additional 380,399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 64.6% in the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 967,618 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $111,392,000 after purchasing an additional 379,747 shares in the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Exxon Mobil stock opened at $117.66 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $119.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $116.57. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $95.77 and a twelve month high of $126.34. The company has a market capitalization of $517.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.65, a P/E/G ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $90.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.98 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.61% and a return on equity of 14.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.27 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 7.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 14th will be given a dividend of $0.99 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th. This is a positive change from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is presently 49.32%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on XOM shares. Redburn Atlantic restated a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 price objective (up from $119.00) on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $121.00 to $117.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 30th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $142.00 to $137.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $124.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $118.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.95.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

