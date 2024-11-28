Cynosure Group LLC Makes New Investment in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPX)

Cynosure Group LLC bought a new position in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPX – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 8,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $470,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HBW Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 2.7% in the third quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 61,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,130,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 51.5% in the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 1,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aurora Private Wealth Inc. raised its holdings in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 2.1% during the second quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 17,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $906,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares in the last quarter.

MLPX opened at $63.47 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $58.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.80. The company has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.89 and a beta of 0.54. Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF has a 1-year low of $43.02 and a 1-year high of $64.72.

The Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (MLPX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in energy equity. The fund tracks an index of MLPs and companies engaged in energy infrastructure. The ETF is structured as an open-ended fund. MLPX was launched on Aug 7, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

