Cynosure Group LLC Purchases Shares of 2,977 Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD)

Cynosure Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,977 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $395,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MOD. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Modine Manufacturing during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Modine Manufacturing in the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. West Oak Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 300.0% during the 2nd quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 600 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in Modine Manufacturing during the 2nd quarter worth $64,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in Modine Manufacturing during the 2nd quarter worth $68,000. 95.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MOD. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Modine Manufacturing from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Modine Manufacturing from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Modine Manufacturing from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $146.67.

Modine Manufacturing Trading Down 3.8 %

Shares of MOD opened at $133.51 on Thursday. Modine Manufacturing has a one year low of $48.88 and a one year high of $146.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $129.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $113.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.77. The company has a market capitalization of $7.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 2.25.

Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The auto parts company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.05. Modine Manufacturing had a return on equity of 23.96% and a net margin of 6.59%. The company had revenue of $658.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $646.86 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Modine Manufacturing will post 3.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Modine Manufacturing Company Profile

Modine Manufacturing Company provides thermal management products and solutions in the United States, Italy, Hungary, China, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Climate Solutions and Performance Technologies segments. The company offers heat transfer coils, including heat recovery and round tube plate fin coils; gas-fired, hydronic, electric and oilfired unit heaters; roof-mounted direct- and indirect-fired makeup air units; duct furnaces; infrared units; perimeter heating products; single packaged unit ventilators; modular chillers; air handler and condensing units; ceiling cassettes; evaporator unit coolers, remote condensers, fluid coolers, gas coolers, and dry and brine coolers; and motor and generator cooling coils, transformer oil coolers, radiators, dryers, and industrial heat exchangers.

