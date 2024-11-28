Cynosure Group LLC Sells 11,195 Shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Cynosure Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report) by 81.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,560 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 11,195 shares during the quarter. Cynosure Group LLC’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $407,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of KEYS. Boston Partners purchased a new position in Keysight Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $175,979,000. Swedbank AB grew its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 7.1% in the third quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 4,421,264 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $702,671,000 after purchasing an additional 292,372 shares during the last quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 59.1% in the third quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC now owns 686,704 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $109,138,000 after buying an additional 254,985 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 506.3% during the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 300,903 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $41,148,000 after buying an additional 251,274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Interval Partners LP bought a new stake in Keysight Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $29,512,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.58% of the company’s stock.
In other news, VP Lisa M. Poole sold 350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.79, for a total transaction of $60,126.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,820 shares in the company, valued at $828,027.80. This trade represents a 6.77 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.
Shares of Keysight Technologies stock opened at $168.60 on Thursday. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $119.72 and a 1 year high of $175.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.27. The company has a 50-day moving average of $157.43 and a 200 day moving average of $146.65. The firm has a market cap of $29.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.17, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.98.
Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Communications Solutions Group and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.
