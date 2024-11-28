D.A. Davidson & CO. Purchases 209,300 Shares of UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH)

D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH – Free Report) by 60.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 557,667 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 209,300 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in UiPath were worth $7,138,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in UiPath in the 2nd quarter worth $69,180,000. Senvest Management LLC raised its position in UiPath by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 10,894,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,449,000 after purchasing an additional 1,559,500 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in UiPath in the 2nd quarter worth $13,280,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in UiPath by 120.6% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,633,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,385,000 after purchasing an additional 892,845 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in UiPath by 37.2% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,783,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,296,000 after purchasing an additional 754,519 shares during the period. 62.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:PATH opened at $14.09 on Thursday. UiPath Inc. has a one year low of $10.37 and a one year high of $27.87. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -70.45 and a beta of 0.87.

UiPath ( NYSE:PATH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 5th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. UiPath had a negative net margin of 8.13% and a negative return on equity of 3.98%. The business had revenue of $316.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $303.69 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.09) earnings per share. UiPath’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that UiPath Inc. will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PATH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of UiPath from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of UiPath from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of UiPath from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of UiPath from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of UiPath in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.47.

In other UiPath news, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 47,671 shares of UiPath stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.07, for a total value of $575,388.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 849,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,258,498.19. The trade was a 5.31 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 22.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.

