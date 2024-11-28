D.A. Davidson & CO. Purchases 7,648 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 26.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,451 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 7,648 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $5,981,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 23,795,236 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,904,323,000 after buying an additional 644,039 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 1.4% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 13,310,158 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,159,039,000 after purchasing an additional 188,580 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,656,965 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,584,515,000 after purchasing an additional 177,700 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 11.3% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,620,878 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,471,128,000 after buying an additional 975,220 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 42.2% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 8,420,766 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,381,679,000 after purchasing an additional 2,497,056 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of AMD opened at $136.24 on Thursday. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $116.37 and a 1 year high of $227.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $152.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $154.28. The firm has a market cap of $221.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 122.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.71.

Insider Transactions at Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92. The company had revenue of $6.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.71 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 7.52% and a return on equity of 6.62%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.53 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.87, for a total transaction of $11,509,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,566,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $513,150,048.94. The trade was a 2.19 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 40,540 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.67, for a total transaction of $5,743,301.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 293,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,558,469.49. This trade represents a 12.14 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AMD has been the topic of several research reports. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $178.00 to $169.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $180.00 target price (down previously from $200.00) on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Advanced Micro Devices currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $192.79.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

