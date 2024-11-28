D.A. Davidson & CO. Sells 661 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP)

D.A. Davidson & CO. trimmed its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 55,041 shares of the company’s stock after selling 661 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. owned 0.12% of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF worth $5,761,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SPGP. WealthTrust Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 4.1% during the second quarter. WealthTrust Asset Management LLC now owns 2,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Santori & Peters Inc. increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Santori & Peters Inc. now owns 50,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,263,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Darwin Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Darwin Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SPGP opened at $111.79 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $107.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $104.04. Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF has a one year low of $92.43 and a one year high of $112.83. The company has a market capitalization of $5.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.92 and a beta of 0.97.

Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (SPGP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 GARP index. The fund tracks an index of S&P 500 stocks selected by growth, quality and value traits, and weighted by growth. SPGP was launched on Jun 16, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

