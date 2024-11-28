D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) Position Raised by Vinva Investment Management Ltd

Vinva Investment Management Ltd raised its position in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) by 62.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 56,717 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,903 shares during the quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $10,796,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DHI. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in D.R. Horton by 4.1% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,487 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,186 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $872,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,245 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $739,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,693 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Values First Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in D.R. Horton by 0.7% during the second quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 8,878 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. 90.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:DHI opened at $169.43 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $54.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.74. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 1 year low of $125.28 and a 1 year high of $199.85. The company has a current ratio of 7.32, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $178.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $167.90.

D.R. Horton ( NYSE:DHI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The construction company reported $3.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.17 by ($0.25). D.R. Horton had a net margin of 12.93% and a return on equity of 19.24%. The firm had revenue of $10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.45 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 14.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is a positive change from D.R. Horton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 12th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is 11.14%.

Several research firms have issued reports on DHI. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $218.00 to $204.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Barclays decreased their target price on D.R. Horton from $200.00 to $192.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on D.R. Horton from $220.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on D.R. Horton from $180.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $190.00 to $186.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $185.87.

In other D.R. Horton news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 5,650 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.10, for a total transaction of $921,515.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

