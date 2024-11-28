Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Acquires 1,418 Shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON)

Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Free Report) by 63.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,646 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,418 shares during the quarter. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in Axon Enterprise were worth $1,457,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AXON. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 6,266 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,961,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Axon Enterprise by 1.4% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 116,206 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $36,359,000 after buying an additional 1,603 shares during the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise by 22.4% in the first quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 4,833 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,512,000 after buying an additional 884 shares during the period. LBP AM SA purchased a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise during the 1st quarter valued at $1,041,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise by 151.8% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 4,283 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,340,000 after acquiring an additional 2,582 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Axon Enterprise alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, President Joshua Isner sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $606.15, for a total value of $12,123,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 208,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $126,179,820.90. This represents a 8.77 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jeffrey C. Kunins sold 21,834 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $593.88, for a total value of $12,966,775.92. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 154,394 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,691,508.72. This represents a 12.39 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 260,256 shares of company stock valued at $105,984,120 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on AXON shares. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on Axon Enterprise from $370.00 to $376.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Axon Enterprise from $381.00 to $387.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise from $525.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Axon Enterprise from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Axon Enterprise from $385.00 to $441.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $427.83.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on AXON

Axon Enterprise Stock Up 0.4 %

AXON stock opened at $634.96 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $473.23 and its 200 day moving average is $372.97. The stock has a market cap of $48.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 164.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.62 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a 1-year low of $224.28 and a 1-year high of $641.20.

Axon Enterprise Profile

(Free Report)

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software and Sensors, and TASER. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Axon Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axon Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.