Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Has $1.32 Million Stock Holdings in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd increased its position in shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Free Report) by 105.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,840 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the quarter. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in CDW were worth $1,322,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CDW. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CDW in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CDW in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Canoe Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of CDW during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC raised its stake in shares of CDW by 350.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 171 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new position in shares of CDW in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.15% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CDW has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded CDW from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $260.00 to $235.00 in a report on Monday, October 28th. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on shares of CDW in a research note on Friday, November 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $230.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup downgraded shares of CDW from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $250.00 to $245.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of CDW from $229.00 to $201.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CDW presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $244.63.

CDW Stock Down 0.6 %

NASDAQ CDW opened at $176.75 on Thursday. CDW Co. has a twelve month low of $172.95 and a twelve month high of $263.37. The stock has a market cap of $23.55 billion, a PE ratio of 21.61, a PEG ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $207.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $217.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.40.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The information technology services provider reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.68 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $5.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.72 billion. CDW had a return on equity of 58.31% and a net margin of 5.33%. CDW’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.60 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that CDW Co. will post 8.99 EPS for the current year.

CDW Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 25th will be paid a $0.625 dividend. This is a positive change from CDW’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 25th. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. CDW’s payout ratio is currently 30.56%.

About CDW

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise and cloud capabilities across hybrid infrastructure, digital experience, and security.

Featured Stories

