Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Raises Stake in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd increased its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report) by 33.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,984 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the quarter. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $2,610,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 622.9% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 253 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. grew its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 371.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 264 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. ORG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 56.7% in the 3rd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 235 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Eastern Bank acquired a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. 76.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get KKR & Co. Inc. alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KKR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays lifted their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $149.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $160.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of KKR & Co. Inc. to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $128.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, KKR & Co. Inc. presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.14.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Genetic Disorder L.P. Kkr sold 5,800,000 shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.75, for a total value of $149,350,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 25,260,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $650,470,003.25. This trade represents a 18.67 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. purchased 11,619,998 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.13 per share, for a total transaction of $129,330,577.74. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 92,959,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,034,644,621.92. This represents a 14.29 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

KKR & Co. Inc. Stock Performance

NYSE:KKR opened at $160.13 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $141.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $122.59. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 1-year low of $68.89 and a 1-year high of $162.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $142.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.67, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.61.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The asset manager reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $4.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. KKR & Co. Inc. had a return on equity of 5.77% and a net margin of 13.21%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

KKR & Co. Inc. Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 4th were issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 4th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.28%.

About KKR & Co. Inc.

(Free Report)

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.