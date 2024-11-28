Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Sells 10,000 Shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd lessened its stake in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) by 41.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,305 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the period. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in DexCom were worth $959,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of DexCom during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sachetta LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DexCom by 255.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 238 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of DexCom by 492.2% in the 2nd quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 379 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of DexCom by 100.4% during the 3rd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 463 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ORG Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of DexCom by 1,992.0% during the 2nd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 523 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.75% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at DexCom

In other news, COO Jacob Steven Leach sold 746 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.15, for a total transaction of $51,585.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 264,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,318,872.25. This trade represents a 0.28 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Sadie Stern sold 4,259 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.73, for a total transaction of $318,275.07. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 71,192 shares in the company, valued at $5,320,178.16. The trade was a 5.64 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,431 shares of company stock valued at $399,319. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on DXCM shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on DexCom from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Leerink Partners lowered their price objective on shares of DexCom from $90.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of DexCom from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of DexCom from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on DexCom from $115.00 to $99.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $104.59.

DexCom Trading Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ:DXCM opened at $78.10 on Thursday. DexCom, Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.34 and a 52 week high of $142.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $71.11 and its 200-day moving average is $88.51. The firm has a market cap of $30.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.17.

DexCom Company Profile

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

