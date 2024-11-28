Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Acquires 5,029 Shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Free Report) by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,002 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 5,029 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $3,390,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in Enphase Energy by 0.9% during the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,343,099 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $716,897,000 after acquiring an additional 58,040 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB boosted its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 3,463,475 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $391,442,000 after buying an additional 11,890 shares during the last quarter. Electron Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 1,021.4% in the 2nd quarter. Electron Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,183,713 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $118,028,000 after buying an additional 1,078,154 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 1.9% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 880,340 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $99,496,000 after buying an additional 16,234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Enphase Energy by 93.4% during the third quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 878,558 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $99,295,000 after buying an additional 424,327 shares during the last quarter. 72.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. HSBC downgraded shares of Enphase Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $154.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Friday, November 8th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Enphase Energy from $114.00 to $104.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Enphase Energy from $134.00 to $101.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Northland Securities decreased their target price on Enphase Energy from $110.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on Enphase Energy from $72.00 to $62.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Enphase Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.13.

Shares of ENPH opened at $72.36 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 3.88 and a current ratio of 4.16. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $58.33 and a 52-week high of $141.63. The firm has a market cap of $9.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 162.98, a PEG ratio of 21.26 and a beta of 1.77. The business’s fifty day moving average is $89.18 and its 200-day moving average is $105.50.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $380.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $392.51 million. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 4.91% and a return on equity of 10.56%. The business’s revenue was down 30.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control.

