Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Buys 16,883 Shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Free Report) by 39.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,916 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,883 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $3,569,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 23.1% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 74,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,385,000 after purchasing an additional 14,033 shares in the last quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,447,000 after buying an additional 3,354 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB bought a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods in the 1st quarter worth about $8,255,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 639.4% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 92,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,451,000 after buying an additional 80,262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 149.2% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 19,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after acquiring an additional 11,425 shares during the last quarter. 67.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Tyson Foods alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TSN. Barclays upped their price objective on Tyson Foods from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Tyson Foods from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tyson Foods has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.67.

Tyson Foods Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of TSN opened at $64.44 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.64, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.51 and a 1-year high of $66.88. The company has a 50-day moving average of $60.26 and a 200 day moving average of $59.96.

Insider Transactions at Tyson Foods

In other Tyson Foods news, Chairman John H. Tyson sold 185,394 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.77, for a total transaction of $11,822,575.38. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 3,003,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $191,525,159.98. This trade represents a 5.81 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Wes Morris sold 22,783 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.71, for a total transaction of $1,428,721.93. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $999,409.27. The trade was a 58.84 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 414,814 shares of company stock valued at $26,450,955. 2.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Tyson Foods Profile

(Free Report)

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tyson Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyson Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.