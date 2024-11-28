Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Buys 3,160 Shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report) by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 29,939 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,160 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $3,135,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new stake in Church & Dwight in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new position in shares of Church & Dwight during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new position in Church & Dwight during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Kimelman & Baird LLC bought a new stake in Church & Dwight in the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Institutional investors own 86.60% of the company’s stock.

Church & Dwight Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE CHD opened at $110.34 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business has a 50-day moving average of $104.56 and a 200-day moving average of $104.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.48, a PEG ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.55. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $90.26 and a 12 month high of $113.50.

Church & Dwight Announces Dividend

Church & Dwight ( NYSE:CHD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.11. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 19.90% and a net margin of 9.08%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a $0.2838 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is 50.67%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CHD. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Church & Dwight from $114.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Church & Dwight from $113.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Church & Dwight from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, September 9th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Church & Dwight in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $107.00 to $105.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.53.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Church & Dwight news, Director Arthur B. Winkleblack sold 11,590 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.84, for a total value of $1,203,505.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $740,275.36. The trade was a 61.92 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew Farrell sold 165,823 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.03, for a total value of $17,084,743.69. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 112,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,613,438.57. This trade represents a 59.53 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 543,513 shares of company stock valued at $56,795,253 over the last quarter. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Church & Dwight Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; oral care products under the THERABREATH brand; and acne treatment products under the HERO brand.

