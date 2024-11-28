Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Purchases 2,102 Shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Free Report) by 5.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 39,301 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,102 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $2,916,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 2,178.2% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 104,797 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,568,000 after acquiring an additional 100,197 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service grew its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 530,166 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,344,000 after purchasing an additional 27,336 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of SS&C Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $1,661,000. Jackson Square Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,612,000. Finally, Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 4.3% in the second quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 4,942,374 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $309,739,000 after buying an additional 201,632 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.95% of the company’s stock.

SS&C Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SSNC opened at $77.36 on Thursday. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $55.57 and a one year high of $77.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The company has a market cap of $19.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.63 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.62.

SS&C Technologies Dividend Announcement

SS&C Technologies ( NASDAQ:SSNC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The technology company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 17.33% and a net margin of 12.26%. SS&C Technologies’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.04 EPS. Research analysts predict that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 2nd. SS&C Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 35.84%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SSNC. Raymond James upped their target price on SS&C Technologies from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. StockNews.com cut shares of SS&C Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $92.00 target price on shares of SS&C Technologies in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.75.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Normand A. Boulanger sold 130,000 shares of SS&C Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.38, for a total value of $9,799,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 333,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,144,958.88. The trade was a 28.04 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael Jay Zamkow sold 19,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.97, for a total transaction of $1,443,430.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,715,098.72. The trade was a 45.70 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 218,000 shares of company stock valued at $16,560,660 in the last three months. Insiders own 15.40% of the company’s stock.

SS&C Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting; front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions comprising portfolio management and reporting; back-office functions, such as accounting, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing and clearing, and compliance and tax reporting; and healthcare solutions consisting of claims adjudication, benefit management, care management, and business intelligence solutions.

