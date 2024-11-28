Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX – Free Report) by 79.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 100,552 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 389,947 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Brixmor Property Group were worth $2,801,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 271,466 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,366,000 after purchasing an additional 14,748 shares in the last quarter. Burney Co. raised its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 8.0% in the first quarter. Burney Co. now owns 70,131 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,645,000 after acquiring an additional 5,222 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 1,140.5% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 545,367 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,774,000 after acquiring an additional 501,403 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 2.4% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 180,989 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,145,000 after acquiring an additional 4,314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Brixmor Property Group by 50.7% during the 1st quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,305 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.43% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Compass Point increased their price target on Brixmor Property Group from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Mizuho upped their target price on Brixmor Property Group from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Brixmor Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.38.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Steven F. Siegel sold 25,000 shares of Brixmor Property Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.54, for a total transaction of $738,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 315,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,305,218.16. The trade was a 7.35 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Brixmor Property Group Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE BRX opened at $30.37 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. Brixmor Property Group Inc. has a one year low of $20.80 and a one year high of $30.67. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $28.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.12, a PEG ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.57.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.21). Brixmor Property Group had a net margin of 25.81% and a return on equity of 11.48%. The business had revenue of $320.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $320.22 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Brixmor Property Group Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

Brixmor Property Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.287 per share. This is an increase from Brixmor Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 3rd. Brixmor Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.93%.

Brixmor Property Group Company Profile

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 362 retail centers comprise approximately 64 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision to be the center of the communities we serve and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

See Also

