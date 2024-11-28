Dalata Hotel Group plc (OTCMKTS:DLTTF) Short Interest Update

Dalata Hotel Group plc (OTCMKTS:DLTTF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,800 shares, a decline of 95.8% from the October 31st total of 90,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Shares of OTCMKTS DLTTF remained flat at $4.88 during trading hours on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.88. Dalata Hotel Group has a 52-week low of $4.88 and a 52-week high of $5.12.

Dalata Hotel Group Company Profile

Dalata Hotel Group plc owns, leases, and manages hotels under the Maldron Hotels and Clayton Hotels brand names in Dublin, Regional Ireland, the United Kingdom, and Continental Europe. It operates four-star hotels; and boutique hotels under The Gibson Hotel, The Samuel Hotel, Hotel 7, and The Belvedere Hotel brands.

