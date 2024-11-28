Danakali Limited (OTCMKTS:SBMSF) Short Interest Update

Danakali Limited (OTCMKTS:SBMSF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 88,000 shares, an increase of 3,566.7% from the October 31st total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 68,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Danakali Price Performance

SBMSF stock opened at $0.16 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.17. Danakali has a 12-month low of $0.04 and a 12-month high of $0.35.

About Danakali

Danakali Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an exploration and development company in Australia and Africa. The company was formerly known as South Boulder Mines Ltd. and changed its name to Danakali Limited in June 2015. The company was incorporated in 2001 and is headquartered in North Perth, Australia.

