David C. Greenberg Sells 972 Shares of ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI) Stock

ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI – Get Free Report) Director David C. Greenberg sold 972 shares of ICU Medical stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.11, for a total value of $153,682.92. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $796,400.07. This represents a 16.18 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

ICU Medical Price Performance

ICU Medical stock traded up $2.00 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $159.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 245,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 274,609. ICU Medical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $83.26 and a 52 week high of $196.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $175.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $146.51. The stock has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a PE ratio of -34.62 and a beta of 0.66.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ICUI has been the subject of a number of research reports. KeyCorp lifted their target price on ICU Medical from $198.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of ICU Medical in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on ICU Medical in a research note on Monday, October 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $183.00 price target for the company. Raymond James boosted their price target on ICU Medical from $158.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded ICU Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ICUI. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of ICU Medical during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of ICU Medical by 162.7% during the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 197 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of ICU Medical by 100.0% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 200 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of ICU Medical by 46.4% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 546 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ICU Medical by 1,510.0% during the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 322 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.10% of the company’s stock.

About ICU Medical

ICU Medical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices used in infusion therapy, vascular access, and vital care applications worldwide. Its infusion therapy products include needlefree products under the MicroClave, MicroClave Clear, and NanoClave brands; Neutron catheter patency devices; ChemoClave and ChemoLock closed system transfer devices, which are used to limit the escape of hazardous drugs or vapor concentrations, block the transfer of environmental contaminants into the system, and eliminates the risk of needlestick injury; Tego needle free connectors; Deltec GRIPPER non-coring needles for portal access; and ClearGuard, SwabCap, and SwabTip disinfection caps.

