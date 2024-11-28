David S. Graziosi Sells 5,326 Shares of Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) Stock

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN – Get Free Report) CEO David S. Graziosi sold 5,326 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.12, for a total transaction of $639,759.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 168,833 shares in the company, valued at $20,280,219.96. The trade was a 3.06 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Allison Transmission Stock Performance

NYSE:ALSN opened at $118.52 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.83. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $105.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.37. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.09 and a fifty-two week high of $122.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.44, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.98.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The auto parts company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.26. Allison Transmission had a net margin of 22.66% and a return on equity of 51.13%. The firm had revenue of $824.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $790.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.76 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. will post 8.21 EPS for the current year.

Allison Transmission Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Investors of record on Monday, November 18th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 18th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. Allison Transmission’s payout ratio is 12.18%.

ALSN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Allison Transmission from $67.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Allison Transmission from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Allison Transmission from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Allison Transmission from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Allison Transmission from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Allison Transmission presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.25.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Allison Transmission

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Allison Transmission by 238.0% during the second quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 16,191 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,229,000 after buying an additional 11,401 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission by 25.3% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 56,998 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $4,627,000 after purchasing an additional 11,495 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Allison Transmission in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,252,000. CWA Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allison Transmission during the 3rd quarter worth $947,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Allison Transmission by 133.0% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 13,917 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,337,000 after purchasing an additional 7,944 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.90% of the company’s stock.

About Allison Transmission

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells fully automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles and medium- and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles, and electrified propulsion systems worldwide. It provides commercial-duty on-highway, off-highway and defense fully automatic transmissions, and electric hybrid and fully electric systems.

