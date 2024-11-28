David Slinkman Sells 1,700 Shares of Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR) Stock

Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR – Get Free Report) SVP David Slinkman sold 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.80, for a total transaction of $285,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,825 shares in the company, valued at $474,035. This represents a 37.57 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Quaker Chemical Trading Down 1.2 %

NYSE KWR opened at $155.94 on Thursday. Quaker Chemical Co. has a one year low of $151.31 and a one year high of $221.94. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $163.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $169.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.87, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.38.

Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.08 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $462.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $469.17 million. Quaker Chemical had a net margin of 6.58% and a return on equity of 10.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.05 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Quaker Chemical Co. will post 7.78 EPS for the current year.

Quaker Chemical Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Quaker Chemical

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.485 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 17th. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Quaker Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.45%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KWR. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Quaker Chemical by 12.8% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 13,483 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,184,000 after buying an additional 1,532 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Quaker Chemical by 1.0% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 312,784 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $52,713,000 after acquiring an additional 3,118 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Quaker Chemical by 284.2% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 28,395 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,784,000 after acquiring an additional 21,004 shares during the period. iSAM Funds UK Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Quaker Chemical during the third quarter valued at about $208,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Quaker Chemical during the third quarter valued at about $239,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.46% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on KWR shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Quaker Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Quaker Chemical from $190.00 to $182.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Quaker Chemical from $195.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Quaker Chemical from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th.

About Quaker Chemical

Quaker Chemical Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets various formulated specialty chemical products for a range of heavy industrial and manufacturing applications in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers metal removal fluids, cleaning fluids, corrosion inhibitors, metal drawing and forming fluids, die-cast mold releases, heat treatment and quenchants, metal forging fluids, hydraulic fluids, specialty greases, offshore sub-sea energy control fluids, rolling lubricants, rod and wire drawing fluids, and surface treatment chemicals.

Featured Articles

