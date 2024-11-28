DB Gold Short ETN (NYSEARCA:DGZ) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

DB Gold Short ETN (NYSEARCA:DGZ – Get Free Report) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $8.67 and traded as low as $8.37. DB Gold Short ETN shares last traded at $8.50, with a volume of 264 shares.

DB Gold Short ETN Stock Down 1.6 %

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.67.

About DB Gold Short ETN

The DB Gold Short Exchange Traded Notes (DGZ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in gold commodities. The fund provides monthly inverse exposure to the performance of gold futures contract. The notes index selects contracts based on the shape of the futures curve to minimize contango. DGZ was launched on Feb 27, 2008 and is issued by DB.

