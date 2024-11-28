De Lisle Partners LLP Acquires 19,339 Shares of Gencor Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GENC)

De Lisle Partners LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Gencor Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GENC – Free Report) by 28.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 87,294 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,339 shares during the period. De Lisle Partners LLP’s holdings in Gencor Industries were worth $1,818,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ellsworth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gencor Industries during the third quarter worth approximately $626,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gencor Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at $377,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Gencor Industries by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 778,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,056,000 after purchasing an additional 18,904 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Gencor Industries in the 2nd quarter worth $163,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Gencor Industries by 1.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 545,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,106,000 after purchasing an additional 5,189 shares during the last quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Gencor Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th.

Gencor Industries Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:GENC opened at $21.61 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.20. Gencor Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.48 and a 52 week high of $24.88.

About Gencor Industries

Gencor Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells heavy machinery used in the production of highway construction materials and environmental control equipment. It offers hot-mix asphalt plants to produce asphalt paving materials; related asphalt plant equipment, including hot-mix storage silos, fabric filtration systems, cold feed bins, and other plant components; and a range of mobile batch plants.

