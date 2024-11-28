De Lisle Partners LLP Has $1.26 Million Holdings in Virginia National Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:VABK)

De Lisle Partners LLP lifted its stake in Virginia National Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:VABK – Free Report) by 20.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 30,269 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,119 shares during the quarter. De Lisle Partners LLP’s holdings in Virginia National Bankshares were worth $1,259,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Virginia National Bankshares by 22.0% in the second quarter. Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 249,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,176,000 after purchasing an additional 44,879 shares during the period. Meridian Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in Virginia National Bankshares by 32.5% during the 3rd quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC now owns 157,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,552,000 after acquiring an additional 38,588 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Virginia National Bankshares by 0.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 293,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,843,000 after purchasing an additional 1,816 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Virginia National Bankshares by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after buying an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raffles Associates LP increased its position in Virginia National Bankshares by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Raffles Associates LP now owns 26,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $881,000 after buying an additional 1,023 shares during the period. 37.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VABK opened at $41.90 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $225.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.50 and a beta of 0.46. Virginia National Bankshares Co. has a 1-year low of $24.06 and a 1-year high of $44.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $41.11 and a 200-day moving average of $36.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Virginia National Bankshares ( NASDAQ:VABK Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter. Virginia National Bankshares had a return on equity of 9.96% and a net margin of 18.95%. The business had revenue of $13.48 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 6th. Virginia National Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is 45.67%.

Virginia National Bankshares Corporation operates as the holding company for Virginia National Bank that provides a range of commercial and retail banking services. The company operates through Bank, Sturman Wealth Advisors, VNB Trust and Estate Services, and Masonry Capital segments. It provides checking accounts, demand deposits, NOW accounts, money market deposit accounts, time deposits, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and other depository services.

