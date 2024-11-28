De Lisle Partners LLP Purchases 8,000 Shares of Northrim BanCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIM)

De Lisle Partners LLP grew its stake in Northrim BanCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIM – Free Report) by 11.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 77,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Northrim BanCorp makes up about 0.9% of De Lisle Partners LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. De Lisle Partners LLP’s holdings in Northrim BanCorp were worth $5,476,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Northrim BanCorp by 0.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 292,798 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,789,000 after buying an additional 1,795 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Northrim BanCorp by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 84,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,884,000 after purchasing an additional 5,794 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Northrim BanCorp by 2.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 47,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,725,000 after buying an additional 1,149 shares during the period. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. raised its position in shares of Northrim BanCorp by 27.3% in the second quarter. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 46,316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,670,000 after purchasing an additional 9,919 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Northrim BanCorp by 27.2% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 27,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,562,000 after acquiring an additional 5,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.99% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Northrim BanCorp

In other news, Director Linda C. Thomas sold 2,550 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.00, for a total value of $201,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,172 shares in the company, valued at approximately $92,588. This represents a 68.51 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Northrim BanCorp Stock Performance

Northrim BanCorp Company Profile

Shares of NASDAQ NRIM opened at $85.57 on Thursday. Northrim BanCorp, Inc. has a one year low of $43.92 and a one year high of $91.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $72.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.99. The firm has a market cap of $470.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.60 and a beta of 0.73.

Northrim BanCorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Northrim Bank that provides commercial banking products and services to businesses and professional individuals. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Home Mortgage Lending. The company offers noninterest-bearing checking accounts and interest-bearing time deposits, checking and savings accounts, individual retirement and money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, and business sweep accounts.

