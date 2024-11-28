Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) Stock Position Lifted by Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) by 7.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,439 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 318 shares during the quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $225,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of DAL. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Kimelman & Baird LLC bought a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Unique Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 69.93% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP William C. Carroll sold 21,530 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.62, for a total transaction of $1,305,148.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 19,756 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,197,608.72. The trade was a 52.15 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 3,431 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction on Friday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.46, for a total value of $173,128.26. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 108,990 shares in the company, valued at $5,499,635.40. This represents a 3.05 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 140,240 shares of company stock worth $8,044,893 in the last three months. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Delta Air Lines Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DAL opened at $63.60 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.83, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.37. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.46 and a 52-week high of $66.25.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 10th. The transportation company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $15.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.65 billion. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 29.93% and a net margin of 7.71%. The business’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.03 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Delta Air Lines Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 10th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 10th. Delta Air Lines’s payout ratio is 8.33%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on DAL shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Delta Air Lines from $58.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Barclays lifted their target price on Delta Air Lines from $60.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Delta Air Lines from $50.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Delta Air Lines from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Delta Air Lines from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Delta Air Lines currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.83.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Bogota, Lima, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Sao Paulo, Seoul-Incheon, and Tokyo.

