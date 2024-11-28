DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The sporting goods retailer reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.07, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.03 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 45.14% and a net margin of 8.46%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.85 EPS. DICK’S Sporting Goods updated its FY 2024 guidance to 13.650-13.950 EPS and its FY25 guidance to $13.65-13.95 EPS.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Trading Up 0.7 %

DKS opened at $213.70 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of $17.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.64. The business’s 50 day moving average is $205.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $210.64. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a 52 week low of $120.39 and a 52 week high of $239.30.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.28%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DKS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup decreased their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $243.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Barclays lifted their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $247.00 to $254.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $215.00 target price (down from $250.00) on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research note on Wednesday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $244.95.

About DICK’S Sporting Goods

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an omni-channel sporting goods retailer primarily in the United States. The company provides hardlines, includes sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

