Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) Stock Holdings Increased by BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas lifted its stake in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 890.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,261 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,831 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas’ holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $689,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC raised its position in Digital Realty Trust by 15,301.1% during the third quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 1,850,292 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $299,433,000 after acquiring an additional 1,838,278 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Digital Realty Trust by 543.6% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,447,340 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $220,068,000 after acquiring an additional 1,773,591 shares in the last quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. raised its position in Digital Realty Trust by 15,105.0% during the second quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. now owns 795,830 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $121,006,000 after acquiring an additional 790,596 shares in the last quarter. Electron Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Digital Realty Trust by 220.7% during the second quarter. Electron Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,041,594 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $158,374,000 after acquiring an additional 716,816 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in Digital Realty Trust by 16.8% during the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,725,971 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $718,584,000 after acquiring an additional 678,165 shares in the last quarter. 99.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Digital Realty Trust alerts:

Digital Realty Trust Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE DLR opened at $195.31 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $64.79 billion, a PE ratio of 164.13, a PEG ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 0.59. The business has a fifty day moving average of $171.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $157.53. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $130.00 and a 52-week high of $195.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61.

Digital Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

Digital Realty Trust ( NYSE:DLR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by ($1.58). Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 8.04% and a return on equity of 2.24%. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be issued a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 410.08%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $168.00 to $202.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. HSBC raised shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $124.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, October 4th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $120.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $135.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Digital Realty Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $170.37.

Get Our Latest Research Report on DLR

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile

(Free Report)

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data meeting place and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.