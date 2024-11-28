Directa Plus (LON:DCTA) Hits New 1-Year Low – Here’s Why

Directa Plus Plc (LON:DCTA – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 8.50 ($0.11) and last traded at GBX 8.50 ($0.11), with a volume of 1118 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 8.75 ($0.11).

Directa Plus Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.75, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 4.88. The firm has a market cap of £8.88 million, a PE ratio of -142.08 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 11.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 15.89.

About Directa Plus

(Get Free Report)

Directa Plus Plc manufactures and sells graphene-based products for industrial and commercial applications in Italy, Romania, and internationally. The company operates through Textile, Environmental, and Others segments. It offers its products under the G+ brand name. Its products are used in environment, textile, composites, elastomers, battery, paints, and tires applications.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Directa Plus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Directa Plus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.