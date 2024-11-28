Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X (NYSEARCA:SPXL) Holdings Raised by Larson Financial Group LLC

Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X (NYSEARCA:SPXL – Free Report) by 358.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,188 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 929 shares during the quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X were worth $195,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SPXL. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X by 5.5% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Kelly Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X by 1.4% in the third quarter. Kelly Financial Services LLC now owns 5,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $952,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. NovaPoint Capital LLC raised its position in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X by 7.5% during the second quarter. NovaPoint Capital LLC now owns 1,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. lifted its stake in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X by 6.8% in the third quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. now owns 3,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning grew its position in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X by 6.4% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $953,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPXL opened at $181.42 on Thursday. Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X has a 12 month low of $90.53 and a 12 month high of $183.96. The company’s fifty day moving average is $168.24 and its 200-day moving average is $152.91. The firm has a market cap of $5.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.36 and a beta of 2.99.

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X Shares, formerly Direxion Daily Large Cap Bull 3X Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the S&P 500 Index. The S&P 500 Index is a capitalization-weighted index composed of 500 domestic common stocks. Standard & Poor’s selects the 500 stocks comprising the Index on the basis of market values and industry diversification.

