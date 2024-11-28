Discovery Limited (OTCMKTS:DCYHF) Short Interest Up 200.0% in November

Discovery Limited (OTCMKTS:DCYHF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a growth of 200.0% from the October 31st total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Discovery Price Performance

Discovery stock remained flat at $7.00 during midday trading on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.01. Discovery has a 52-week low of $7.00 and a 52-week high of $7.00.

Discovery Company Profile

Discovery Limited provides various insurance products and services primarily in South Africa and the United Kingdom. It operates through Health South Africa, Life South Africa, Invest South Africa, Vitality South Africa, Insure South Africa, Bank South Africa, Health United Kingdom, Life United Kingdom, and All Other segments.

