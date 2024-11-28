DNP Select Income Fund Inc. to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.07 (NYSE:DNP)

DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, September 23rd,Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.065 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, December 10th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.08%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th.
DNP Select Income Fund Trading Up 0.5 %
Shares of NYSE DNP opened at $9.65 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.09. DNP Select Income Fund has a 52-week low of $8.02 and a 52-week high of $10.04.
DNP Select Income Fund Company Profile
