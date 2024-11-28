Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) SVP Eric Luftig Sells 3,278 Shares

Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM – Get Free Report) SVP Eric Luftig sold 3,278 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.19, for a total value of $462,820.82. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $837,821.46. This trade represents a 35.58 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Dorman Products Stock Down 2.1 %

DORM opened at $139.80 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Dorman Products, Inc. has a twelve month low of $69.77 and a twelve month high of $146.60. The company has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a PE ratio of 23.38 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $122.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.12.

Get Dorman Products alerts:

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The auto parts company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.43. Dorman Products had a return on equity of 16.95% and a net margin of 9.43%. The firm had revenue of $503.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $509.54 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Dorman Products, Inc. will post 6.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fiera Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Dorman Products in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,571,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Dorman Products by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,108,327 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $125,374,000 after buying an additional 87,780 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in shares of Dorman Products by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 523,882 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $59,262,000 after acquiring an additional 78,496 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dorman Products by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 454,852 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $51,453,000 after acquiring an additional 55,615 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dorman Products by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,032,285 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $292,282,000 after acquiring an additional 41,849 shares during the last quarter. 84.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DORM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $153.00 price objective (up previously from $126.00) on shares of Dorman Products in a research report on Monday, November 4th. CJS Securities initiated coverage on Dorman Products in a report on Friday, September 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $134.00 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $125.67.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on DORM

About Dorman Products

(Get Free Report)

Dorman Products, Inc supplies replacement and upgrade parts for passenger cars, light trucks, medium- and heavy-duty trucks, utility terrain vehicles, and all-terrain vehicles in the motor vehicle aftermarket industry in the United States and internationally. It offers engine products, including intake and exhaust manifolds, fans, thermostat housings, and throttle bodies; undercar products comprising fluid lines, fluid reservoirs, connectors, 4-wheel drive components and axles, drain plugs, other engine, and transmission and axle components; steering and suspension products consist of control arms, ball joints, tie-rod ends, brake hardware and hydraulics, wheel and axle hardware, suspension arms, knuckles, links, bushings, and leaf springs, as well as other suspension, steering, and brake components; body products, such as door handles and hinges, window lift motors, window regulators, switches and handles, wiper components, lighting, electrical, and other interior and exterior vehicle body components, including windshields for UTVs; electronics products comprise new and remanufactured modules, clusters and sensors; and hardware products, such as threaded bolts and auto body fasteners, automotive and home electrical wiring components, and other hardware assortments and merchandise.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dorman Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dorman Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.