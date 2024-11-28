DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund (NYSE:DLY) Trading Up 0.2% – What’s Next?

Shares of DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund (NYSE:DLY – Get Free Report) shot up 0.2% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $16.40 and last traded at $16.38. 79,991 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 50% from the average session volume of 160,282 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.34.

DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $16.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.08.

Get DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund alerts:

DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 13th will be paid a $0.1167 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.53%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 13th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund

DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund during the second quarter worth $35,000. Westend Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund in the third quarter worth $114,000. Finally, Empirical Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund in the third quarter valued at $184,000.

(Get Free Report)

DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund (the “Fund”) is a limited term closed-end management investment company.

The Fund’s investment objective is to seek a high level of total return, with an emphasis on current income.

The Fund will seek to achieve its investment objective by investing in a portfolio of investments selected for its potential to provide a high level of total return, with an emphasis on current income.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.