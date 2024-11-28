DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund (NYSE:DLY) Trading Up 0.2% – What’s Next?

Shares of DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund (NYSE:DLY – Get Free Report) shot up 0.2% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $16.40 and last traded at $16.38. 79,991 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 50% from the average session volume of 160,282 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.34.
The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $16.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.08.
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 13th will be paid a $0.1167 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.53%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 13th.
DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund (the “Fund”) is a limited term closed-end management investment company.
The Fund’s investment objective is to seek a high level of total return, with an emphasis on current income.
The Fund will seek to achieve its investment objective by investing in a portfolio of investments selected for its potential to provide a high level of total return, with an emphasis on current income.
